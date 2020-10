Cardi B Deletes Twitter Page After Days Of Addressing Hate Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

New York rapper Cardi B isn’t letting Twitter fingers get the best of her anymore. The hip-hop superstar has reportedly pulled the plug on her social media account following non-stop shade and rumors coming at her head following a publicized reunion with husband Offset. Cardi B Deletes Twitter As of Monday morning, B’s page no […] New York rapper Cardi B isn’t letting Twitter fingers get the best of her anymore. The hip-hop superstar has reportedly pulled the plug on her social media account following non-stop shade and rumors coming at her head following a publicized reunion with husband Offset. Cardi B Deletes Twitter As of Monday morning, B’s page no […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cardi B Responds to Republican Politician DeAnna Lorraine on Twitter | Billboard News



Cardi B Responds to Republican Politician DeAnna Lorraine on Twitter | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:19 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this