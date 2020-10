You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Billie Eilish urges people to wear a mask at Billboard Music Awards



The singer was among the big winners at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Wednesday night. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 3 days ago Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief performance 'censored at Billboard Music Awards'



Demi Lovato's Commander In Chief performance 'censored at Billboard Music Awards' Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago Post Malone wins 9 prizes at Billboard Music Awards



Post Malone won big at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home nine prizes, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:20 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this