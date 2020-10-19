Global  
 

Harrison Ford & Ed Helms to Star in Shipwreck Comedy 'Burt Squire'!

Monday, 19 October 2020
Harrison Ford and Ed Helms are taking on a funny new project together. The 78-year-old Indiana Jones star and the 46-year-old The Hangover actor will team up for a shipwreck-based comedy called The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo, Variety reported Monday (October 19). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
