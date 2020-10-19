Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Step Out Together Days Before Co-Starring In Larray's 'Canceled' Video
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Addison Rae and Bryce Hall leave a restaurant together on Friday night (October 17) in West Hollywood, Calif. The two, who previously dated, joined a group of friends for a night out at Saddle Ranch. Back in July, Bryce opened up about why he and Addison weren’t officially dating, even having been seen out showing [...]
So how did Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok's highest-paid star, Addison Rae, become BFFs? Page Six detailed the friendship timeline of the unlikely pair. It all started after Kardashian deleted her son..