Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Step Out Together Days Before Co-Starring In Larray's 'Canceled' Video

Just Jared Jr Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Addison Rae and Bryce Hall leave a restaurant together on Friday night (October 17) in West Hollywood, Calif. The two, who previously dated, joined a group of friends for a night out at Saddle Ranch. Back in July, Bryce opened up about why he and Addison weren’t officially dating, even having been seen out showing [...]
