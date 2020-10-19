Global  
 

Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From The New Yorker For Allegedly Exposing Himself During Staff Zoom Call

Mediaite Monday, 19 October 2020
Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From The New Yorker For Allegedly Exposing Himself During Staff Zoom CallCNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from his job as a staff writer at the New Yorker after he allegedly exposed his penis during a company Zoom call.
