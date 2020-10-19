Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From The New Yorker For Allegedly Exposing Himself During Staff Zoom Call Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from his job as a staff writer at the New Yorker after he allegedly exposed his penis during a company Zoom call. CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from his job as a staff writer at the New Yorker after he allegedly exposed his penis during a company Zoom call. 👓 View full article

