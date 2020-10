James Redford Dead - Robert Redford's Son Dies at 58 Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

James Redford has sadly died. The son of Robert Redford, who followed in his footsteps as a filmmaker and activist in his own right, passed away at his home on Friday (October 16) in Marin County, Calif. at the age of 58, his wife Kyle confirmed on Twitter. “Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived [...] 👓 View full article

