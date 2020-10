anth📖music🎼 RT @BleedingMarine: Kayleigh McEnany: “I will never lie to you.” 7 months later: “I’m permanently banned from Twitter for lying.” https:… 19 seconds ago

Boo-ce Halperin 👻 When was the last time a White House press secretary (who is a public employee - taxpayers pay her salary) spoke at… https://t.co/1pMDPpB7LG 59 seconds ago

Grey Ghost RT @Mediaite: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Declares at Trump Rally: 'We Can Beat the Media!' https://t.co/g2TbqEQpX4 2 minutes ago

VoiletFemme RT @svdate: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany just took the stage at a campaign rally and said that Trump could defeat Biden and… 5 minutes ago

saturn002 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Declares at Trump Rally: 'We Can Beat the Media!' https://t.co/ZlFWvJeooQ via @mediaite 10 minutes ago

(: Amy :) RT @TrumpWarRoom: BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democr… 11 minutes ago