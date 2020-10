Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Against 'Meanies' After She Temporarily Went Blonde Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Steph Curry has had enough of the internet trolls going after his wife Ayesha after she showed off her super light blonde hair on social media. The 32-year-old Golden State Warriors basketball star left a sweet message for Ayesha after reading the comments on her Instagram post, a lot of which called her a β€œwhite [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: InStyle - Published 4 hours ago Ayesha Curry Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair 00:52 Is that you, girl? You Might Like

Tweets about this