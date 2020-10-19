Global  
 

Alexandra Daddario & Sydney Sweeney Cast In HBO Mini Series 'The White Lotus'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney will be starring in a new HBO series together! The two have been cast in new show The White Lotus, which the network has ordered six episodes of, Deadline reports. “Excited to be part of this! 🌸 🌊 ☀️,” Alexandra wrote on Instagram. “didn’t pack enough aloe•but really grateful and [...]
