Josephine Langford & Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Dish on Intimate 'After We Collided' Scenes
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin are opening up about their new movie After We Collided! The sequel is hitting US theaters and digital THIS Friday (October 23). In a new interview, the stars of the franchise opened up about the intimate scenes in the movie, which bumped it’s rating up from PG-13 to an R [...]
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford gained a huge following thanks to 2019's After, so it goes without saying that fans are pumped about its sequel, After We Collided. Based on the popular Anna Todd book series, the second film follows Tessa Young (Langford) and Hardin Scott (Fiennes Tiffin)...
'After We Collided' stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dylan Sprouse, as well as author and screenwriter Anna Todd, spoke about their new film. They opened about how fans are responding..
After We Collided Trailer - Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) go through the aftermath of their breakup. While Hardin falls into some bad habits, Tessa, armed with..