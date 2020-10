Derek Hough Returns To 'DWTS' Ballroom For Fiery Performance With Hayley Erbert Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert set the floor on fire during their special performance on tonight's episode of Dancing With The Stars on Monday (October 19). The longtime couple hit the ballroom for an amazing paso doble in the middle of the celeb performances. This marked the first time that Derek performed on the show