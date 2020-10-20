Reese Witherspoon Announces Virtual 'Legally Blonde' Reunion

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Reese Witherspoon is getting your favorite cast back together for a virtual reunion! The 43-year-old actress and producer revealed the big news on her Instagram today (October 19), and shared that the reunion will take place this week! “Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. 🎀,” she wrote. “We laughed, we cried and we [...]