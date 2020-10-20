Bruce Willis Offers Jammed-Packed John McClane Action in New DieHard TV Commercial
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () The 'Die Hard' star reunites with co-star De'voreaux White as his New York cop character gets his hands on the new DieHard brand car battery for his dead vehicle while dodging bad guys.
DIEHARD IS BACK - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 - A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery...
Over the weekend, Rumer Willis, one of Bruce Willis’ daughters with Demi Moore, took to Twitter to hint that another chapter of the Die Hard franchise was... autoevolution Also reported by •Just Jared •USATODAY.com