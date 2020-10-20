Global  
 

Bruce Willis Offers Jammed-Packed John McClane Action in New DieHard TV Commercial

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The 'Die Hard' star reunites with co-star De'voreaux White as his New York cop character gets his hands on the new DieHard brand car battery for his dead vehicle while dodging bad guys.
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: DIEHARD IS BACK (2020) - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6

DIEHARD IS BACK (2020) - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 02:00

 DIEHARD IS BACK - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 - A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From fighting his way to Advance Auto Parts to racing against the clock to install his new DieHard Battery...

