|
John Stamos Wants To Play Chachi in Announced 'Happy Days' Reunion Hosted By Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
John Stamos is throwing his name in the hat to help out the cast of Happy Days in filling the void of Chachi. Earlier today it was announced that most of the original cast of the Milwaukee set show would be getting back together for a special reunion that would benefit the Democratic Party of [...]
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this