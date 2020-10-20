Global  
 

Kylie Minogue isn't sure her live stream gig can be called a 'concert' without her fans

ContactMusic Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
 'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue doesn't think her upcoming 'Infinite Disco' live stream show can be called a "concert" when she isn't performing directly for her fans in the room.

