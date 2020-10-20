Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Kylie Minogue isn't sure her live stream gig can be called a 'concert' without her fans
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kylie Minogue isn't sure her live stream gig can be called a 'concert' without her fans
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (
1 week ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
1 week ago
Kylie Minogue isn't sure her live stream gig can be called a 'concert'
00:39
'Magic' hitmaker Kylie Minogue doesn't think her upcoming 'Infinite Disco' live stream show can be called a "concert" when she isn't performing directly for her fans in the room.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
National Football League
Wales
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Los Angeles Dodgers
Republican Party
PlayStation 5
Miles Taylor
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Hurricane Zeta
Nice France
The Masked Singer
Hunter Biden
Leanza Cornett Dies
Tropical Storm Zeta
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'
Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products
How will polling day work in the 2020 US election?
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test