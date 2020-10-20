Global  
 

Kristen Johnston Would Like Fans To Stop Confusing Her With Kirstie Alley

Just Jared Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Kristen Johnston is not Kirstie Alley, and would like fans to stop confusing them with each other. The Mom star took to social media to call out some fans who were using images of her and tagging her in their tweets about Kirstie. Over the weekend, Kirstie had started making headlines again after voicing her [...]
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Kirstie Alley responds to backlash for revealing her vote for Trump, promotes new podcast

Kirstie Alley responds to backlash for revealing her vote for Trump, promotes new podcast 01:04

 Kirstie Alley responds to criticism after supporting President Trump. She also promoted her new podcast, "Kirstie Alley... On the Verge."

