Backxwash Wins Polaris Music Prize 2020
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
For her album 'God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It'...
*Backxwash* has won this year's *Polaris Music Prize*.
The Montreal-via-Zambia artist took home the prize, alongside the $50,000 CAD prize.
The short list was - as ever - packed with talent, including LPs from Kaytranada, Jessie Reyez, Caribou, U.S. Girls, and more.
In the end, the panel of critics, bloggers, and music industry professionals went for Backxwash's album 'God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It'.
OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!!! NO HOMO BUT WE DID ACTUALLY BRING HORRORCORE TO THE POLARIS
— Backxwash (@backxwash) October 20, 2020
how it how its
started going
(Tyyyy will reply to everyone soon just celebrating ily) pic.twitter.com/XJBdvXYwvu
— Backxwash (@backxwash) October 20, 2020
