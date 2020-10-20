Global  
 

Paul McCartney Teases 'McCartney III'

Clash Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Paul McCartney Teases 'McCartney III'The clues are there...

*Paul McCartney* seems to be teasing a new solo album.

If fan speculation is to be believed, the Beatles icon is busy prepping the third in a loose series of self-titled solo albums.

1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II' were both self-produced at home, featuring the songwriter and contributions from his wife Linda.

'McCartney' was recently re-issued on vinyl, and now fans are speculating that a third in the series could be due.

If you play either album on Spotify a new in-app game appears, pointing towards something new.

Alongside this, fans are claiming on Reddit to have been sent a bag printed with Paul McCartney's name, containing three dice.



I’ve checked on Spotify and it’s true. Teasers for the rumoured McCartney III album. They’re there! It’s on! This is fantastic news. #McCartney3 #McCartneyIII #McC3 pic.twitter.com/t13iXMDgri

— Jason Carty (@Doctor_J_) October 16, 2020

Now on the official McCartney twitter feed, the three dice motif is beginning to appear...



pic.twitter.com/LtpnCsZBWw

— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 20, 2020

So, what could it mean? Could Paul McCartney have used lockdown to record a brand new album?

Given how industrious he is, it would surprise us...

