Paul McCartney Teases 'McCartney III' Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The clues are there...



*Paul McCartney* seems to be teasing a new solo album.



If fan speculation is to be believed, the Beatles icon is busy prepping the third in a loose series of self-titled solo albums.



1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II' were both self-produced at home, featuring the songwriter and contributions from his wife Linda.



'McCartney' was recently re-issued on vinyl, and now fans are speculating that a third in the series could be due.



If you play either album on Spotify a new in-app game appears, pointing towards something new.



Alongside this, fans are claiming on Reddit to have been sent a bag printed with Paul McCartney's name, containing three dice.







I’ve checked on Spotify and it’s true. Teasers for the rumoured McCartney III album. They’re there! It’s on! This is fantastic news. #McCartney3 #McCartneyIII #McC3 pic.twitter.com/t13iXMDgri



— Jason Carty (@Doctor_J_) October 16, 2020



Now on the official McCartney twitter feed, the three dice motif is beginning to appear...







pic.twitter.com/LtpnCsZBWw



— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 20, 2020



So, what could it mean? Could Paul McCartney have used lockdown to record a brand new album?



Given how industrious he is, it would surprise us...



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

The clues are there...*Paul McCartney* seems to be teasing a new solo album.If fan speculation is to be believed, the Beatles icon is busy prepping the third in a loose series of self-titled solo albums.1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II' were both self-produced at home, featuring the songwriter and contributions from his wife Linda.'McCartney' was recently re-issued on vinyl, and now fans are speculating that a third in the series could be due.If you play either album on Spotify a new in-app game appears, pointing towards something new.Alongside this, fans are claiming on Reddit to have been sent a bag printed with Paul McCartney's name, containing three dice.I’ve checked on Spotify and it’s true. Teasers for the rumoured McCartney III album. They’re there! It’s on! This is fantastic news. #McCartney3 #McCartneyIII #McC3 pic.twitter.com/t13iXMDgri— Jason Carty (@Doctor_J_) October 16, 2020Now on the official McCartney twitter feed, the three dice motif is beginning to appear...pic.twitter.com/LtpnCsZBWw— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 20, 2020So, what could it mean? Could Paul McCartney have used lockdown to record a brand new album?Given how industrious he is, it would surprise us...- - -Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published 1 day ago Sir Paul McCartney drops cryptic clues about McCartney III 01:08 Sir Paul McCartney drops cryptic clues about McCartney III You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' .



Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' . Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:59 Published 13 hours ago Margaret Nolan has died aged 76



Former Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76, after starring in 'Goldfinger' and several 'Carry On' films. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago Noel Gallagher: I'm not a genius



Noel Gallagher has insisted he doesn't consider himself a "genius" like Sir Paul McCartney or Bob Dylan. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Paul McCartney Confirms 'McCartney III' It's out on December 11th... *Paul McCartney* will release new album 'McCartney III' on December 11th. The Beatles icon has a habit of releasing...

Clash 10 hours ago





Tweets about this

