|
Paul McCartney Teases 'McCartney III'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The clues are there...
*Paul McCartney* seems to be teasing a new solo album.
If fan speculation is to be believed, the Beatles icon is busy prepping the third in a loose series of self-titled solo albums.
1970's 'McCartney' and 1980's 'McCartney II' were both self-produced at home, featuring the songwriter and contributions from his wife Linda.
'McCartney' was recently re-issued on vinyl, and now fans are speculating that a third in the series could be due.
If you play either album on Spotify a new in-app game appears, pointing towards something new.
Alongside this, fans are claiming on Reddit to have been sent a bag printed with Paul McCartney's name, containing three dice.
I’ve checked on Spotify and it’s true. Teasers for the rumoured McCartney III album. They’re there! It’s on! This is fantastic news. #McCartney3 #McCartneyIII #McC3 pic.twitter.com/t13iXMDgri
— Jason Carty (@Doctor_J_) October 16, 2020
Now on the official McCartney twitter feed, the three dice motif is beginning to appear...
pic.twitter.com/LtpnCsZBWw
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 20, 2020
So, what could it mean? Could Paul McCartney have used lockdown to record a brand new album?
Given how industrious he is, it would surprise us...
- - -
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this