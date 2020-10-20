Architects Share Surprise Single 'Animals' Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Metal giants *Architects* have shared surprise new single 'Animals'.



The Brighton band have endured triumph and tragedy, with their story becoming one of UK metal's most pivotal narrative.



2018's 'Holy Hell' was a remarkable return, one capped with a string of triumphant, transgressive live performances.



Now they're back. New single 'Animals' was shared this morning in a surprise, no-fuss fashion, complete with an all-new visualiser.



A stirring return, there could be much more to come...



