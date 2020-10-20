Global  
 

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020
A lot of actors were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months. And now, another actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, has tested positive too. He took to his Instagram account to inform his fans about the same and also stated that he has gone into isolation. 

This is what he wrote on his Insta post- "Hello everyone! I've...
