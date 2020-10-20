Listen: Lawrence Rothman - 'Decent Man' (feat. Lucinda Williams) Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"The New York Times says the country's gone up for sale..."



*Lawrence Rothman* teams with *Lucinda Williams* on new song 'Decent Man'.



The LA troubadour is ready to share a new two-part album, with 'Good Morning, America' set to be accompanied by 'Not A Son'.



Out on January 29th, the twin-aspect blast of creativity is steeped in these remarkable times, reflecting a very modern dystopia.



Take the prescient 'Decent Man'. A plea for common decency in the political process, it's an atmospheric ode that lands just days before the final Presidential debate.



Songwriting great Lucinda Williams appears, working alongside Lawrence Rothman's emotion-soaked vocal.



At one point, Lawrence sings: "The New York Times says the country's gone up for sale..."



Lawrence explains...



Right-wing US Politicians are more so than ever using religion and faith to manipulate and control our free will, puling us decades backward on abortion rights and equality. The old guard MUST be dismantled. Choosing to be neutral or apolitical at this very moment is a dire mistake. The lifeline of our country is at stake along with our own personal livelihood. To belabor the obvious the current administration from top to bottom is the furthest from being decent men.



My daughter around the time of the George Floyd killing, asked me one night “are there any decent men left?” Society’s ills were ever more present to her as our home became the classroom and her social world of school and friends went on pause. I witnessed this young person transform from being a kid inside the bubble of the pre-teen “daydream" to subscribing to the NY Times and LA Times getting active with social justice online and on the street.



She inspired me to sit at my kitchen table and write a record that explored the horrifying current American epoch and how old values and traditions have miss -shaped many of us.



'Decent Man' was the first song I wrote and the rest came within two weeks. Lucinda Williams' voice and song have been a constant companion for me during my life’s ups and downs. Her albums have been my family’s soundtrack during these last 6 months. When I wrote “Decent Man” I saw myself on stage trading verses with Lucinda, and it’s a great honour to have her accompany me on this song.



Tune in now.



