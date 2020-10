Coop53 Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely #SmartNews TOTAL PROJ… https://t.co/Bd8BH1G8hh 6 hours ago

My Friend Ren 🏳️‍🌈🦄 RT @adgs8: Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely #SmartNews https://t.co/Uv3hP7aWIS 6 hours ago

Amp Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely #SmartNews https://t.co/Uv3hP7aWIS 7 hours ago

Nicki Morgan Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely #SmartNews.… https://t.co/KupA0yM1YG 17 hours ago

Jax Metelica - Sascheta - Big 🐝🤟💎👔🌳🌹🌻🍄☀️⚡️ RT @WisePaxCat: Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely https://t.co/WZrDYNglqK 21 hours ago

Deb Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely https://t.co/e2CELr4QPW #SmartNews 21 hours ago

Cathy C Fox & Friends Pleads With Trump to Change His Debate Strategy, He Dismisses Them Completely #SmartNews https://t.co/2HuaofNTIp 22 hours ago