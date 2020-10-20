Kim Kardashian Says She Can Make More Money on Instagram Than Filming 'Keeping Up' Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Kim Kardashian revealed that she can make more money from one Instagram post selling merchandise or sponsoring items vs. filming an entire season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and that’s why we continue to share our lives,” Kim told David [...] 👓 View full article

