Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drake's 'God's Plan' Becomes No. 1 Most Streamed Song In Apple Music History

HipHopDX Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Meanwhile, Travis Scott's 'SICKO MODE' has settled in the No. 2 spot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this