It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! is free on Apple TV Plus for Halloween

Anime Agora RT @ANIMATIONWorld: ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Moves to Apple TV+ from ABC: 54 years after its 1966 TV premiere, the iconic Ha… 8 seconds ago bkg549 RT @MacBadger69: I don't have an #iPhone because I hate the Cult of #Apple. It's a personal choice, but this time they've gone too far. Th… 17 seconds ago Joe Ghostal RT @ThatEricAlper: Far be for me to tell anyone what to air, but after 54 years, 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' on broadcast TV is… 2 minutes ago The_Write_Stuff @DWPippy I knew there was a reason the networks preempted Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin. They were making room on their schedule for this. 2 minutes ago Zani Budapest While I am not a US citizen i feel that ABC not airing It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this year is an infring… https://t.co/rIdGQzZctC 2 minutes ago Billy Lee RT @thecartooncrave: Sadly, ABC’s Contract on the Peanuts Specials have expired and the specials will not be airing this year. Instead, t… 2 minutes ago Damon M. Jackson RT @wjz: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will no longer air on TV, but will instead be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of… 2 minutes ago Laurelily 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 RT @RolyPolyTags: Halloween classic "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" won't air on broadcast tv this year, because 2020 sucks. So let… 3 minutes ago