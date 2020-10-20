Global  
 

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! is free on Apple TV Plus for Halloween

Polygon Tuesday, 20 October 2020
 Usually aired on regular television, the Peanuts Halloween special will be exclusive to Apple TV this year.

And some sad news, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will not be on broadcast TV this year for the first time since the 60's. The Thanksgiving and Christmas specials won't air on TV either this..

It reportedly won’t air on network TV for the first time in decades.

It reportedly won’t air on network TV for the first time in decades.

How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free

 After decades of regular airings, it appears that "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" won't be on broadcast television — but this and every "Charlie Brown"...
Charlie Brown holiday specials not on TV this year

 Specials like "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will be available for free – but only for a small window of time.
