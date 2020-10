You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AJ McLean Details the 'Rock Bottom' Encounter with His Daughter, 3, That Pushed Him to Seek Help: 'I Reeked of Alcohol'



In this exclusive interview with AJ McLean, the Backstreet Boy and father of two opens up about falling in love with his wife, his current sobriety, and how his family saved his life. Credit: People Duration: 02:58 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this