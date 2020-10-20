Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dax Shepard Covers His Face With His Shirt While Getting Food Delivered

Just Jared Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Dax Shepard had to improvise! The 45-year-old actor and Armchair Expert podcast host forgot his mask during a food exchange outside a residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (October 20). Dax thought fast though, and pulled the collar of his graphic tee over his nose and mouth and kept a safe distance from the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse: 'I Will Continue to Stand by Him' [Video]

Kristen Bell Speaks Out After Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse: 'I Will Continue to Stand by Him'

"He's addicted to evolving," Kristen Bell says of Dax Shepard

Credit: People     Duration: 00:54Published
Kristen Bell says husband Dax Shepard is 'doing really great' post-relapse [Video]

Kristen Bell says husband Dax Shepard is 'doing really great' post-relapse

Kristen Bell says her husband Dax Shepard is "doing really great" following his recent relapse after 16 years of sobriety.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:41Published
Dax Shepard “confused” by people who aren’t honest about their drug use [Video]

Dax Shepard “confused” by people who aren’t honest about their drug use

Dax Shepard is “confused” by people who aren’t honest about their drug use, as he thinks keeping it a secret creates "road blocks".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

LiamEversedge11

Liam Eversedge RT @JustJared: Dax Shepard got crafty and used his shirt as a face mask during a lunch delivery https://t.co/xmwAbKCyav 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dax Shepard got crafty and used his shirt as a face mask during a lunch delivery https://t.co/xmwAbKCyav 5 days ago