Miley Cyrus Reveals She's Working On A Metallica Cover Album Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Miley Cyrus has revealed that her next album will be full of Metallica covers. Speaking with Rick Owens for Interview magazine, the 27-year-old has been working on the album with a pal during quarantine. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus As she explained where she was calling Rick from, it turned into [...] 👓 View full article