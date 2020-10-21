Jamie Foxx Reteams With Netflix To Star as Vampire Hunter in 'Day Shift'
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Jamie Foxx is headed back to Netflix to star in Day Shift. According to Variety, the 52-year-old actor will star as a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: [...]
