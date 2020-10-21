Global  
 

Reese Witherspoon & Family Mourn Death of Beloved Dog Pepper

Just Jared Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
It’s a sad day for Reese Witherspoon and her family. The 44-year-old Big Little Lies actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday (October 20) to reveal that her beloved French Bulldog Pepper had sadly died the night before. “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. [...]
