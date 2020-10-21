Global  
 

Kaley Cuoco Insists She's Not a Killer in First 'The Flight Attendant' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Kaley Cuoco has found herself in some serious trouble in the first The Flight Attendant trailer! HBO Max has released the trailer for their upcoming murder mystery series starring the 34-year-old actress. Here’s the synopsis for The Flight Attendant via HBO Max: “The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change [...]
