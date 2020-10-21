Kaley Cuoco Insists She's Not a Killer in First 'The Flight Attendant' Trailer - Watch!
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Kaley Cuoco has found herself in some serious trouble in the first The Flight Attendant trailer! HBO Max has released the trailer for their upcoming murder mystery series starring the 34-year-old actress. Here’s the synopsis for The Flight Attendant via HBO Max: “The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change [...]
Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max drama miniseries The Flight Attendant, based on the Chris Bohjalian novel by the same name. It stars Kaley Cuoco, Michelle Gomez, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and T. R. Knight.
The Flight...