Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh dance their hearts out at their Roka ceremony; singer shares video

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
A lot was being spoken about the relationship between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh but neither of the two denied or confirmed the same. Although, the Instagram profiles of the duo speak a different story. For quite some time now, they have been sharing lovely-dovey pictures of each other on social media. And now, Neha and...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Neha Kakkar shares video from her Roka ceremony

Neha Kakkar shares video from her Roka ceremony 00:47

 Singing sensation Neha Kakkar is currently in the news with her relationship with Punjabi singer Rohan Preet Singh.

