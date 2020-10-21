Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shweta Tiwari takes a dip in the pool, beats the October heat in style!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The first half of October has proven to be quite sweltering and what better way to beat the heat than by taking a dip in the cool swimming pool? Shweta Tiwari seems to have had the same thought as the actress recently shared a few pictures of herself chilling out in a swimming pool.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "When in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bear Takes A Dip In A Sierra Madre Pool [Video]

Bear Takes A Dip In A Sierra Madre Pool

A bear likely looking to escape the smoke and flames from the nearby Bobcat Fire took some time to cool off in a backyard pool in Sierra Madre this week. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Shweta Tiwari beats October heat by taking dip in the pool; vacation photos go viral

 Shweta Tiwari shared a series of photos on her Instagram page wearing swimwear while enjoying pool time.
DNA


Tweets about this