Shweta Tiwari takes a dip in the pool, beats the October heat in style! Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The first half of October has proven to be quite sweltering and what better way to beat the heat than by taking a dip in the cool swimming pool? Shweta Tiwari seems to have had the same thought as the actress recently shared a few pictures of herself chilling out in a swimming pool.



Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "When in... 👓 View full article

