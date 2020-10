Hailey Bieber Takes Part in Early Mail-In Voting After A Fitness Class Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hailey Bieber wears her “Vote” face mask while dropping off her ballot to a voting box on Tuesday afternoon (October 20) in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old model wore a comfy sweat suit as she slipped in her envelope to take part in early mail-in voting. That same day, Hailey was seen with a friend at [...] 👓 View full article