Robert Redford's filmmaker son James dies at 58

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Documentary filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, James Redford, has died. He was 58. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organisation co-founded by James and Robert Redford in 2005, confirmed his death on Monday.
The organisation tweeted it was "deeply saddened" by the news...
James Redford, son of actor and director Robert Redford has died.
According to CNN, James was an activist, filmmaker, and philanthropist.
James's wife, Kyle Redford said her husband died of bile-duct..