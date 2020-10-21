Global  
 

Robert Redford's filmmaker son James dies at 58

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Documentary filmmaker, activist and son of actor Robert Redford, James Redford, has died. He was 58. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organisation co-founded by James and Robert Redford in 2005, confirmed his death on Monday.

The organisation tweeted it was "deeply saddened" by the news...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58

Robert Redford's filmmaker son dies aged 58 00:54

 Robert Redford's filmmaker son James has lost his battle with liver cancer at the age of 58.

