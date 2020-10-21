Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears shares her '5 most important' beach day essentials

Mid-Day Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Lending a helping hand to fans planning a day at the beach, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently shared a video of five beach day essentials. According to Fox News, the 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to post the video.

In the clip, the 'Toxic' singer donned a light blue snakeskin-print bikini, a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Few problems reported on first day of early voting in Palm Beach County

Few problems reported on first day of early voting in Palm Beach County 02:10

 The supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County said voting locations were busy but few problems were reported on the first day of early voting.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delray Beach honors Corey Jones with proclamation [Video]

Delray Beach honors Corey Jones with proclamation

The city of Delray Beach has honored Corey Jones with a proclamation commemorating Oct. 18 as "Corey Jones Memorial Day."

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:14Published
Exotic drone footage of the largest beach in Athens, Greece [Video]

Exotic drone footage of the largest beach in Athens, Greece

Just 45 minutes from Athens International Airport, we fly over Schinias Beach, a really beautiful and spacious beach of Athens. Kilometers of golden sand combine with a unique ecosystem and pine forest..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:24Published
NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg provides update on Orchids of Asia Day Spa case (14 minutes) [Video]

NEWS CONFERENCE: Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg provides update on Orchids of Asia Day Spa case (14 minutes)

Palm Beach County prosecutors dropped two counts of soliciting sex against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in connection with a Jupiter sex sting.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 14:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears reveals '5 most important' beach day essentials

 Britney Spears said a towel, oil, a dog and more are essential when spending time at the beach
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this