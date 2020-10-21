Beyoncé Criticised Following Poorly Worded #endSARS Statement Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

There have been weeks of protests in Lagos...



*Beyoncé* has been criticised following a poorly worded statement on the #endSARS protests.



The Nigerian capital of Lagos has been gripped by weeks of protests over the now disbanded police unit the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).



Violence has risen, with reports overnight - corroborated by Amnesty International - indicating that troops opened fire on protesters in the city.



More than 20 people are feared dead and in excess of 50 injuries, while an indefinite 24 hour curfew has been imposed on Lagos.



Beyoncé tweeted a statement through the account for her BeyGood charity, and its wording has been criticised online.



"This is a bit too late", says one commentator. "The protests started two weeks ago and we never heard from you publicly."



Further, the singer's urge for "emergency healthcase, food, and shelter" as if the protests were some kind of natural storm or flash flood has angered those on the ground.



We agree with the sentiment, but it seems Beyoncé may have missed the tone slightly this time.







A message from Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/5Ng7JF2stf



— BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) October 21, 2020



The events in Lagos are agonising - if you'd like to help then please try the methods in *this article.*



To support Amnesty International's work in Nigeria click *HERE.*



