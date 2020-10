Natalie Portman Reveals Why She "Dreads" Training For Thor: Love and Thunder Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Natalie Portman keeps it real with Jimmy Fallon. On Oct. 20, the actress virtually stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about prepping for her latest film, Thor:... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this