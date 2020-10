Tyler Perry Breaks Apolitical Tradition to Weigh in on 2020, Give Endorsement Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Tyler Perry, who’s stayed largely apolitical throughout his career, is breaking the tradition to endorse a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. Tyler Perry, who’s stayed largely apolitical throughout his career, is breaking the tradition to endorse a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this