Jennifer Garner Reveals How Paparazzi Really Impacted Her & Her Children Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jennifer Garner is speaking out on how the paparazzi have impacted her life and the lives of her three children: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “For 10 years, there were at the very least six cars and often 20 outside of our house, and outside of school, and at the pediatrician’s,” she said [...] 👓 View full article

