Paul McCartney Confirms 'McCartney III'

Clash Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
*Paul McCartney* will release new album 'McCartney III' on December 11th.

The Beatles icon has a habit of releasing self-titled, home-recorded LPs, with 'McCartney' and 'McCartney II' becoming key moments in his solo catalogue.

Completing the trilogy, 'McCartney III' was recorded on his Sussex farm during lockdown, with the songwriter playing every instrument.

Using his home studio, the music was built for the sake of making music, and this pressure-free environment seemingly took his work in a distinct direction.

It's two years since his No. 1 album 'Egypt Station' and - with touring off the cards - it seems that Paul McCartney has been able to find fresh focus.

He comments... "I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had."

"Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album."

'McCartney III' is out on December 11th

