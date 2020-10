You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 13 days until the Presidential Election



We're now 13 days away from Election Day, and today President Trump is staying busy visiting key swing states. But former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail today prepping for the final.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:09 Published 4 hours ago Trump Turns Up The Attacks, Obama Set To Make An Appearance



The president went after "60 Minutes" and told supporters in Pennsylvania the nation will overcome the coronavirus pandemic soon. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 14 hours ago Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself



US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 20 hours ago

