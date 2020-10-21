Global  
 

The Animaniacs Catch Up On The Last 22 Years In New Reboot Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 21 October 2020
90s kids rejoice – the Animaniacs are back with an all new series! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return to TV next month after 22 years off air, and they are back to their usual zany selves, but with a modern touch. Here’s a synopsis: They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner [...]
