MonicaK Fox’s Chris Wallace and Dana Perino Hit Biden for Going Off Campaign Trail for 4 Days Ahead of Debate: That’s ‘More… https://t.co/8sLvREUYxx 55 minutes ago kolleenmoss RT @Mediaite: Fox's Chris Wallace and Dana Perino Hit Biden for Going Off Campaign Trail for 4 Days Ahead of Debate: That's 'More Like a Va… 1 hour ago Mediaite Fox's Chris Wallace and Dana Perino Hit Biden for Going Off Campaign Trail for 4 Days Ahead of Debate: That's 'More… https://t.co/q62nQacaQ1 1 hour ago Aaron Meier @clarissamehler It’s obvious that Dana Perino is showing more and more how really biased against the President she’… https://t.co/blNoeyEOO5 2 hours ago Alva @foxnewsdesk I watching V P Pence Rally in Portsmouth N H now! Not watching Dana Perino! Sure not watching Democra… https://t.co/7ZW2m83dBg 2 hours ago Ted Billek aka DR.TRUMP DANA PERINO, CHRIS WALLACE SUCK THATS RIGHT SUCK... 2 hours ago stephen rhymer ✊🆘🏴‍☠️ This is no longer a news organization. Journalists who stay here are no longer journalists, they are paid gambling… https://t.co/8r8F7NNJ9P 2 days ago girlzinger RT @Amy_Siskind: Fox News on Biden’s speech - Dana Perino: “Joe Biden just hit a home run in the bottom of ninth...his best.” Karl Rove:… 2 days ago