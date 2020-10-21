Disney+ Announces New Modern Musical 'Sneakerella' Starring Chosen Jacobs & Lexi Underwood
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Disney has just announced a brand new Cinderella-type musical called Sneakerella! The upcoming pop/hip hop musical film will premiere on Disney+ in 2021 with stars Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood. Here’s a synopsis: Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, “Sneakerella” introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works [...]
