Jared Leto to Reprise Joker Role in Justice League's Snyder Cut! Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jared Leto is returning as The Joker!!! THR is reporting that Jared will be filming as part of the reshoots for Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, known as the “Snyder Cut.” Jared played the role in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Justice League was originally released years ago. If you don’t know the story, Zack Snyder was the [...] 👓 View full article