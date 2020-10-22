Gabby Barrett Wins CMT Breakthrough Video Award Presented By Taylor Swift at CMT Music Awards 2020
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Gabby Barrett slicks back her hair for a sleek ponytail as she arrives at the 2020 CMT Awards held at the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday (October 21). The 20-year-old pregnant “I Hope” singer picked up the CMT Breakthrough Video Award, which was presented by Taylor Swift, who won the same award 13 [...]
