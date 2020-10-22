Taylor Swift Presents Gabby Barrett With Breakthrough Video at CMT Music Awards
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Gabby Barrett wears all black to the 2020 CMT Music Awards held on Wednesday night (October 21) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old pregnant singer was presented the Breakthrough Video of the Year award for “I Hope” during the show by Taylor Swift! Taylor was also the recipient of the Breakthrough Video of the Year award [...]
This year's CMT Music Awards co-hosts -- Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde -- admit they're still nervous to take the stage despite the lack of audience. Plus, Dan + Shay reveal they had to do some extra practising because they were forced to postpone their spring arena tour.