Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift Presents Gabby Barrett With Breakthrough Video at CMT Music Awards

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Gabby Barrett wears all black to the 2020 CMT Music Awards held on Wednesday night (October 21) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old pregnant singer was presented the Breakthrough Video of the Year award for “I Hope” during the show by Taylor Swift! Taylor was also the recipient of the Breakthrough Video of the Year award [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown & Ashley McBryde On Hosting CMT Music Awards

Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown & Ashley McBryde On Hosting CMT Music Awards 01:57

 This year's CMT Music Awards co-hosts -- Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde -- admit they're still nervous to take the stage despite the lack of audience. Plus, Dan + Shay reveal they had to do some extra practising because they were forced to postpone their spring arena tour.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teyana Taylor stunned when Elton John agreed to be part of her video [Video]

Teyana Taylor stunned when Elton John agreed to be part of her video

Teyana Taylor freaked out when Elton John made her dreams come true and agreed to appear in her new video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Jordin Sparks reminisces on her 'American Idol' red carpet look [Video]

Jordin Sparks reminisces on her 'American Idol' red carpet look

Jordin Sparks gushed over some of her most nostalgic red carpet visits, from a regretful moment at the 2008 MTV Music Video Awards, to her epic hairstyle at the 2014 American Music Awards that was..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:00Published
A.J. McLean first tried cocaine just before Backstreet Boys video shoot [Video]

A.J. McLean first tried cocaine just before Backstreet Boys video shoot

Backstreet Boys star A.J. McLean tried cocaine for the first time just before he filmed a music video.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Gabby Barrett Wins CMT Breakthrough Video Award Presented By Taylor Swift at CMT Music Awards 2020

 Gabby Barrett slicks back her hair for a sleek ponytail as she arrives at the 2020 CMT Awards held at the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift Comes Full Circle at the 2020 CMT Awards By Presenting Breakthrough Video of the Year

 Taylor Swift came full circle during her sentimental appearance at the CMT Music Awards. The folklore artist submitted a brief virtual video of herself...
E! Online


Tweets about this