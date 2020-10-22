Kangana Ranaut: I was judged by people for hailing from Himachal Pradesh
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days.
Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: "Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn't know much about it they judged me for...
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter...
A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut on her recent tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting the farm laws. Based..
