Kangana Ranaut: I was judged by people for hailing from Himachal Pradesh

Mid-Day Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claims she was judged for hailing from Himachal Pradesh in her initial days.

Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Wednesday: "Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn't know much about it they judged me for...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence 02:15

 Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her. The actor took to Twitter...

