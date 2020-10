Avengers assemble to defend Chris Pratt Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have rallied in support of co-star Chris Pratt who was dubbed "the worst Chris" on Twitter. A user started a poll on a website, asking people to choose the "worst Chris" from all the Chrises of Hollywood — Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris... Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana have rallied in support of co-star Chris Pratt who was dubbed "the worst Chris" on Twitter. A user started a poll on a website, asking people to choose the "worst Chris" from all the Chrises of Hollywood — Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris 👓 View full article